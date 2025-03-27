The Greatest Comeback

Fifty years ago, Niki Lauda took his first Formula 1 Drivers' Championship with Ferrari in a triumphant season that also saw the Constructors' crown return to Maranello.





Numerous stars aligned ahead of that success, but the new Ferrari 312 T was the catalyst for Ferrari’s first titles since the 1964 Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships.



The return to form began in 1974, with Enzo Ferrari back in control after a period of ill health. He named 26-year-old law graduate Luca di Montezemolo as Sporting Director and contracted 25-year-old Niki Lauda to drive alongside the more experienced Regazzoni – the latter returning to Ferrari following a season at BRM partnering Lauda.