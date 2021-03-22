Cover story

The Official Ferrari Magazine was founded in 2008, and is dedicated to fans of the Prancing Horse. It uses incredible images, technical insights, in-depth interviews and fascinating infographics, together with fantastic writing, to explore the entire Prancing Horse universe: from road cars to competition models, via technology and design, to customer events and classic cars.



There are three annual issues of the print magazine, together with the exclusive end-of-season Yearbook. Inspired by the legendary publication that Enzo Ferrari first had printed in the 1950s to recount all the activities of Maranello’s cars on track and on road, the Yearbook has become a separate publication in its own right, with over 220 pages.



Together, these four annual publications have led to 50 issues. Within each there have been stories to inspire, enchant and inform, and over the past 12 years The Official Ferrari Magazine has showcased technology, performance, lifestyle, design, culture, art, Italian spirit and style.