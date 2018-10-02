488 Pista Spider: Topless & Timeless

So here is a piece of history in the making: the new Ferrari 488 Pista Spider has the remarkable honour of being the 50th drop-top model produced by the Prancing Horse. Having been unveiled at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in the USA, the Mondial de l’Auto in Paris marked the new Ferrari’s European public debut. It’s entirely fitting that the Ferrari 488 Pista Spider represents the highest level yet of technology transfer direct from the track to a road-legal drop-top car.



The new Spider is directly derived from the 488 Pista, encapsulating the racing experience gathered on circuits worldwide with the 488 Challenge and 488 GTE race cars. Now, that racing spirit can be appreciated with the roof open to the sky – and your ears open to the pure, circuit-bred soundtrack that only the 488 Pista Spider is able to provide.