The Serie Speciale just for North America



Inside, a fantastic set of carbon Kevlar-backed leather seats were available. These were modelled on those fitted to the Ferrari F40. Leather trim was extended to the door panels and dashboard, and all Serie Speciale were fitted with an individually numbered plate inside the passenger door. The 348 Serie Speciale was available in both tb coupe and ts targa styles, and of the 100 built, 35 were coupes and 65 were targas. Records show that 12 Serie Speciales were built in 1992, with the remainder completed in 1993. Today, the 348 Serie Speciale commands a loyal following in North America and beyond. As special as its name suggests, it remains one of the rarest V8-engined Ferraris of the modern era.