Cars
Andalusian Adventure
From a luxurious base in the historic quarter of Seville, Ferrari owners from over 25 countries enjoyed four days and 1500km exploring ancient landscapes, picturesque villages and driving some of the finest roads Europe has to offer. Sampling Andalusian culinary specialities along the way and getting to know fellow owners made the experience all the more memorable.
Day one saw the Cavalcade depart Seville’s Plaza de America for Morón de
la Frontera, the gateway to the Sierra Sur region, before continuing to
Arcos de la Frontera, a picturesque ‘white village’ perched on a cliff
overlooking the Guadalete valley.
After winding through the hills of Medina Sidonia, the Cavalcade arrived in Cadiz, the ancient Atlantic port city, before the return loop to Seville passed through Jerez de la Frontera – a city renowned for its sherry and equestrian traditions, not to mention the former F1 circuit a little out of town.
A drive into the Andalusian countryside got day two off to a captivating start, the Ferraris convoying through the Guadalquivir valley towards Lora del Río and along the Embalse de José Torán reservoir. Visiting the majestic Palacio Portocarrero in Palma del Río – a Renaissance architectural gem surrounded by orange and palm trees – provided one of many highlights.
The Ferrari Cavalcade headed inland to the dramatic Andalusian mountains for day three. Crews traversed the spectacular Sierra de Grazalema and visited the stunning town of Ronda before plunging downhill towards Marbella on the Mediterranean coast.
After relaxation at the sophisticated Puerto Banús, the Ferraris climbed back into the hills, with the day culminating in fast laps at the renowned Ascari Circuit – named after Ferrari’s first Formula 1 World Champion, Alberto Ascari.
On the final day, crews explored the authentic rural landscapes and small towns of Andalusia on their way to Osuna, one of Seville province’s most elegant towns. They also enjoyed an exclusive visit to El Coto Las Canteras, a dramatic quarry known as ‘the Petra of Andalusia’.
After four days exploring one of Spain’s most captivating regions and forging new friendships, it marked an appropriately community-spirited way to bring the curtain down on Cavalcade Siviglia.