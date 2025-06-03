A drive into the Andalusian countryside got day two off to a captivating start, the Ferraris convoying through the Guadalquivir valley towards Lora del Río and along the Embalse de José Torán reservoir. Visiting the majestic Palacio Portocarrero in Palma del Río – a Renaissance architectural gem surrounded by orange and palm trees – provided one of many highlights.

The Ferrari Cavalcade headed inland to the dramatic Andalusian mountains for day three. Crews traversed the spectacular Sierra de Grazalema and visited the stunning town of Ronda before plunging downhill towards Marbella on the Mediterranean coast.