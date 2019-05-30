Rare 500 Mondial Spider is perfection

Wearing bodywork by Pinin Farina, it is one of just 13 Spiders built. Covered headlights mark it out as one of five early-series cars. Certainly rare, then – and definitely one of the best on the planet. Decades of care and attention from only three long-term owners mean this model still has its original engine and gearbox, plus all its bodywork panels. It was reinvigorated by Ferrari Classiche in spring 2019. Attention was focused on creating cosmetic perfection. Chassis number 0448 MD was given new paint, a new interior and some minor details were returned to original specification. Under the skin, brakes, suspension, the fuel tank and radiator were all restored. In every sense of the word, it is ready and raring to go.

The Ferrari 500 Mondial chassis was powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine; 500 was the nominal cubic capacity of each cylinder. The model series first raced in late 1953, making this car, built in October 1954, a machine from the first year of production. It was the last-but-one Spider to be constructed. The Mondial name – Italian for global – celebrated the world titles earned by Alberto Ascari driving a Ferrari. Fittingly, the great man drove it in its first race, held in Casablanca. Carrozzeria Scaglietti built the bodywork for the first 500 Mondial chassis, but Pinin Farina began coachbuilding in 1954.