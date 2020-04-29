Through the Mirror

So I ask myself: where had the Stradale taken Spotti that day? His notebook, found in the glove compartment, yields more questions than answers. The words‚ ‘you’ and ‘life’ recur throughout. Spotti is, or was, 73 years old and, according to his doc- tor, his health was not good. But what on God’s green Earth is it with the map he has drawn on the first page?

Spotti’s sketch indicates the country road where his car was found, and a place called Loranello on that exact same spot. Only, there is no such place. Neither there nor anywhere else.

Which is no less enigmatic than the Cavallino Rampante on Spotti’s car: this particular little horse is prancing to the right instead of toward the left-hand side. As though seen in a mirror. At Ferrari they told me this is just not possible. After all, there’s only one Ferrari logo, and it’s known all over the world. Still, the logo on Spotti’s Ferrari is mysteriously inverted.

If there’s anything good about this case, it is that it takes my mind off Chiara. I miss my wife so much it hurts. We could have been so happy together, had that wretched cancer not taken her young life two years ago. Again I focus on the car and on Spotti. It might sound crazy, but could I perhaps find the answer to his disappearance if I tried to retrace his last route?

So I push the start button. At once the electric motor jolts to life. Softly, almost floating, I glide away from the police station, and merge into traffic. My very special car attracts gazes from all around, from passersby and drivers alike. They are looks of longing, as if they too were craving that special feeling, the one my father told me about. The one that I myself am now experiencing. A feeling that is best captured in words like ‘cutting loose’, and ‘freedom’. As if the world beyond the dashboard might suddenly change.