We’ve all been living through an unusual time for quite a while now. The world is changing, and it’s led us to look at tomorrow differently, less sure about what’s in store.
But is this the reality ahead of us?
No. At Scuderia Ferrari we’re sure that the future is still waiting to be invented! Even with the difficulties caused by the pandemic, tomorrow still offers us boundless possibilities, with only our imagination limiting us from achieving them.
The Shape Another Future initiative was created precisely to celebrate a capacity to imagine, to dream. It gives participants the chance to communicate the future they want, giving their creativity free rein.
Take part yourself, let your talent shine freely and show us your idea using our special creative kit, which you can download on this page. To take part, just share your work by sending a photo or scan to info@shapeanotherfuture.com with your name, surname and date of birth.
We’ll select 10 from all works received, which will go on to be displayed at the Ferrari Store in Milan as well as other locations such as the Ferrari Museum in Maranello and the Ferrari F1 Club, during the week of the 2021 Italian GP. These works will also become part of some Scuderia Ferrari communication projects.