Hungary and this circuit first featured on the calendar in 1986. It caused quite a stir, being the first ever race held behind the Iron Curtain, when the Cold War was a reality. And still today, the Hungarian GP attracts the attention of the F1, despite the fact that the 4.381 km Hungaroring, is narrow, short, slow, always very dirty, with overtaking all but impossible. Drivers are split into two clear camps, either loving it or hating it. The layout features several corner types, some with heavy braking as well as low speed turns. Among the most exciting is definitely turn 5, which is taken blind, with the contours creating a greater impression of speed. The track usually has little grip when cars start running on Friday, but improves bit by bit as the track rubbers in. In the past few years, the surface quality has been much improved, compared to its bumpy past. The intense heat makes this race something of an endurance test on the physical front. Scuderia Ferrari has won here on seven occasions, the first courtesy of Nigel Mansell back in 1989, the last being the work of Sebastian Vettel in 2017.

