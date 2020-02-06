The F2004, given the name 655, represents an evolution of the F2003-GA
All of the main parts of the car were revised with the aim of getting the maximum levels of performance from the 053 engine and the Bridgestone tyres. The 053 engine was created to be as reliable as possible as the new rules stipulated that it had to last twice as long as its predecessor: an entire race weekend. All this while also trying to up the performance.
The aerodynamic configuration was optimised in the light of the rule changes, making the car even more efficient. The centre of gravity of the F2004 was lower than on previous models and the weight distribution of the engine and the chassis was perfected. The chassis was new in it design, its construction was improved and it also weighed less. The bodywork, radiators, exhausts and the rear of the single-seater were redesigned, further improving the airflow. The front and rear suspension were looked at again in order to improve the dynamic handling of the car and so exploit the Bridgestone as much as possible, as well as optimising the whole aerodynamic package.
1TECH SPECS
V10
Engine
2997 cc
Total displacement
605 kg
Weight (with liquids and driver)
7-speed +rev
Transmission
Engine
Typerear, longitudinal 90° V10
Total displacement 2997 cc
Maximum power 636 kW (865 hp) at 18,300 rpm
Power per litre 289 hp/l
Valve actuation twin overhead camshafts per bank, four valves per cylinder