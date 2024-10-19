Sprint race recap: Carlos second, Charles fourth

It’s time for the fourth Sprint race of the season. Clear skies over the Circuit of the Americas with an air temperature of 27 degrees and the track at 44.

Start. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are third and fourth on the grid and by the end of the opening lap they wre fourth and fifth with the Monegasque overtaken by Lando Norris while fighting with George Russell.

Lap 2. It’s the start of a fantastic family fight between the Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers, putting on a brilliant show.

Lap 5. After fighting for three laps, Carlos manages to get ahead of Charles for fourth place.

Lap 9. Sainz passes George Russell for third.

Lap 10. Leclerc also gets ahead of Russell and is fourth.

Last lap. Carlos attacks Norris going into turn 1 and passes him to go second. It’s Charles’ turn to attack the McLaren, but Norris defends with a risky move and so the Monegasque finishes fourth. With a total of 12, Ferrari brings home the most points of any team.