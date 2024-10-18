Sprint Qualifying recap: Charles third, Carlos fifth

It’s time for Sprint Qualifying at the Circuit of the Americas. Air temperature is 28 degrees, the track is at 32.

SQ1. Medium tyres for this part: Charles Leclerc starts with a 1’33”896, Carlos Sainz a 1’34”143. They both improve, the Monegasque quickest in 1’33”647, his team-mate fifth with a 1’34”109.

SQ2. Both SF-24s go out with another set of Mediums. Carlos and Charles both do just one run each: the Spaniard goes quickest in 1’33”274, and his team-mate is fourth in 1’33”392.

SQ3. Soft tyres for the final part: there’s time for just one run. Charles sets the third fastest time of 1’33”059, while Carlos is fifth in 1’33”089.