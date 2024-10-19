Qualifying recap: Carlos and Charles on the second row

Just a few hours after the Sprint race, the cars are back in action for qualifying for the United States Grand Prix. The air is at 28 degrees and the track at 38.

Q1. Carlos and Charles take to the track on used Soft tyres. The Spaniard posts a 1’34”104 and Charles’ time is 1’34”913, which is then cancelled for exceeding track limits. They pit for new Softs and improve, Leclerc to 1’33”241 and Sainz to 1’33”556, which are more than good enough to get through to Q2.

Q2. Charles and Carlos go out on used Soft tyres: 1’33”433 for the Spaniard, 1’34”046 for the Monegasque. On new Softs they both improve, with Sainz second fastest in 1’32”836 and Leclerc getting through to Q3 with a fourth timed lap in 1’32”962.

Q3. The Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers each have two sets of new Soft tyres. Carlos starts with a 1’32”652 and Charles a 1’32”740, good enough for third and fourth places. On their second runs, they are both improving but George Russell crashes into the barriers at turn 19 and that puts an end to the session. The Ferraris will start from the second row, behind Lando Norris and Max Verstappen. It looks like being a close fight.