Free practice: Carlos and Charles first and second

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc topped the time sheet in the one and only free practice session for the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.

52 laps. Carlos and Charles started out on the Hard tyre, setting times of 1’34”717 and 1’34”966 respectively, also doing some laps with a heavy fuel load. They then switched to the Soft compound, the Spaniard stopping the clocks in 1’33”608, the fastest time overall, while Charles posted a 1’33”623 at his third attempt, having aborted the first one because of a mistake, while his second was compromised by the Virtual Safety Car. Sainz completed 25 laps, Leclerc 27.