Quali recap: Charles on pole, Carlos fourth

Time for the United States Grand Prix qualifying session at the Circuit of the Americas. Air temperature is 35 degrees, the track is at 42.

Q1. Charles and Carlos take to the track with used Soft tyres setting times of 1’36”622 and 1’37”247. They pit for new Softs on which Sainz posts a 1’35”824, Leclerc a 1’36”118, which he improves to 1’36”061. They both make the cut to the next phase.

Q2. Both drivers leave the garage on the same sets of Soft tyres with which they finished Q1. Charles laps in 1’35”888, Carlos in 1’36”245. They come in for new Softs and Leclerc stops the clocks in 1’35”004 to top the time sheet, while Sainz is fourth in 1’35”302.

Q3. Charles and Carlos both have two sets of new Soft tyres. On his first run, the Monegasque manages a 1’34”829 and his team-mate laps in 1’35”174. They fit new tyres for the second run: Charles improves further to 1’34”723 to secure pole position. Carlos is fourth in 1’34”945. It’s Charles’ 21st pole position and the 247th for Ferrari.