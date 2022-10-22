Free practice 2: Charles quickest, Carlos quickest on prototype tyres

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were first and fourth for Scuderia Ferrari in the second free practice session for the United States Grand Prix.

63 laps. Charles had sat out the first session, his F1-75 entrusted to test driver Robert Shwartzman as part of the obligatory young driver test. In the second session, he was the first to set a time, posting a 1’37”614 on used Soft tyres. As he had not run in the first hour, Leclerc along with the other drivers in the same situation – Daniel Ricciardo, Nicholas Latifi, Kevin Magnussen and Valtteri Bottas – tackled the first 35 minutes on the tyres to be used this weekend. Carlos only ran the experimental tyres for 2023 and he was quickest of those on these tyres, in 1’38”232. Charles switched from Softs to Mediums, getting down to 1’36”820 and then went out with a heavier fuel load to try the car in race trim. After the first 35 minutes, Charles switched to the 2023 prototype tyres, running them to the end of the 90 minute session. With these tyres, his best time was 1’37”7. He completed 37 laps in total, while Sainz just did the 26 requested by Pirelli.