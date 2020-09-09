Tuscan Grand Prix 2020 by Patrizio Evangelisti

Concept

An amaranth dart bolts through the magnificent Tuscan hills, tracing a straight line between past and future: the SF1000 sports a brand new livery, in honor of the 125 F1, the first Ferrari to race in Formula 1 seventy years ago; it was the beginning of an incredible Italian fairytale. A thousand GPs later, the Prancing Horse is still on the track, through highs and lows, success and defeat, cheers of joy and tears of sorrow, always looking forward to the next race, the next turn, the next finish line... Victories come and go, but the Legend continues.

Bio



Patrizio Evangelisti is an Italian illustrator and comic artist. Born in Viterbo (Italy) in 1969, he graduates from the Academy Of Fine Arts in Rome. He creates, along with Marco Bianchini, the character White Termite; the first three volumes are published both in Italy and France by Pavesio Editore. He works with Lo Scarabeo Publishing, illustrating two tarot decks and a board game and he collaborates with Sergio Bonelli Editore, providing the art for a short story published on Dylan Dog Color Fest #3, written by Claudio Chiaverotti. In 2019 he publishes the fourth volume dedicated to White Termite, with Delcourt.