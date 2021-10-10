Race recap: Charles P4, Carlos P8

Start. Charles stayed third off the line, while Carlos crossed the line 18th and was soon up to 15th.

Lap 5. At the last corner, Carlos passed George Russell to go 14th and then pulled off one overtake per lap to get ahead of Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi, as well as Esteban Ocon.



Lap 14. Carlos is very fast and once again, the third from last corner is where he gets it done, passing Sebastian Vettel to move into the points. Four laps later, he also deals with Yuki Tsunoda to go ninth.



Lap 20. At one third distance, Charles is third, 2.6 seconds behind Max Verstappen and 5 seconds off the leader Valtteri Bottas. Carlos is ninth, 38 seconds off the lead and 2 behind Lance Stroll.



Lap 24. Leclerc sets the fastest lap in 1’32”981 and at half-distance is 5”7 off Bottas, with Sainz nonth at 39”8.



Lap 35. Norris pits for tyres, promoting Carlos to eighth. Next time round Verstappen pits handing second place to Charles.



Lap 37. Sainz pits for a set of new Intermediates. The stop takes 8”1 and rejoins tenth. Bottas pits which puts Leclerc in the lead.



Lap 40. At two thirds distance, Charles has not pitted and leads Bottas by 5”9, Verstappen by 12”. Carlos is ninth one second behind Ocon.



Lap 46. Sainz passes Ocon for eighth at the first corner and next time round, Bottas took the lead off Charles.



Lap 48. Leclerc stops (3.1 seconds) for a new set of Intermediates, rejoining fourth, 12” behind Hamilton. With him the team tried to keep their options open because stopping he could have come out in front of Perez which is where he rejoins. On the next lap, Sainz sets the fastest lap in 1’32”597 and then on lap 50 in 1’32”405 and 51 in 1’31”921.



Lap 51. Hamilton pits and Charles goes third but next time round Perez gets ahead of him.



Lap 57. Bottas sets the fastest lap in 1’31”023.



Chequered flag. Charles finishes fourth and Carlos eighth and is voted “Driver of the Day” by the fans, as well as moving up to third in the Overtaking Award, six moves behind leader Vettel. The team closes the gap to closest championship rival McLaren by 10 points

