Race recap: Charles third, Lewis sixth

Montmeló 01 June 2025

Ninth race of the Formula 1 World Championship for Scuderia Ferrari HP and the other nine teams, the final round of a European triple-header at the Barcelona Catalunya circuit, where the air temperature is 30 degrees and the track is at 50. Lewis Hamilton is fifth on the grid, with Leclerc behind him in seventh. They are both on used Soft tyres, although Charles’ set has only done one preparation lap. The McLaren pair on the front row have new Softs, while the rest of the cars on the top five rows are on used.

Start. Both SF-25s get off the line very well and get ahead of the Mercedes to be fourth and fifth.

Lap 10. The Ferrari drivers switch places so that Charles is fourth and Lewis fifth.

Lap 14. Max Verstappen pits for another set of Softs. Charles is third, Lewis fourth.

Lap 16. Lewis switches from Soft to Medium tyres and rejoins ninth.

Lap 17. Charles does the same and rejoins seventh.

Lap 18. Pitstop for Isack Hadjar: Charles sixth, Lewis eighth.

Lap 20. George Russell pits. Charles fifth, Lewis sixth.

Lap 21. Kimi Antonelli also pits. Leclerc fourth, Hamilton fifth.

Lap 30. A second stop for Verstappen. Charles is up to third.

Lap 36. Verstappen passes Charles for third.

Lap 41. Charles makes his second stop, taking on another set of Mediums, and rejoins sixth, while Lewis moves up to fourth.

Lap 42. Russell pits, Charles is fifth.

Lap 46. Hamilton makes his second stop and rejoins seventh.

Lap 50. Antonelli makes a second stop, Lewis is sixth.

Lap 54. Antonelli stops in a gravel trap bringing out the Safety Car. Both S~F-25s pit for new Softs. Everyone else pits, so the order remains the same, Charles fourth, Lewis sixth.

Lap 61. The race restarts, Verstappen has a moment at the exit to the last corner and Charles passes him at turn 1 to take third.

Lap 64. Nico Hulkenberg passes Lewis for sixth.

Chequered flag. Charles crosses the line third and Lewis seventh, but a 10 second penalty for Verstappen promotes the Englishman to sixth.