Charles: “I can’t wait to drive the car”

Montmeló 29 May 2025

Ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc arrived in the Barcelona-Catalunya paddock today, on a high following his second place finish in his home race in Monaco last Sunday. The Monegasque said he was keen to get back in the car here to check how competitive is the SF-25 on what is very different type of track to the one in the Principality. “We’ll see if the rules relating to the front wing will change the hierarchy among the teams,” said Charles. “But I am mostly interested in seeing how competitive our car is overall. We hope to make more progress and get closer still to our rivals.”

Monaco is Monaco. As the only Monegasque on the grid, the media were naturally interested in Charles’ thoughts on what could be done to his home track to improve the show. “I don’t think we’ll ever be able to make my home race one with plenty of overtaking,” he suggested. “However, I have seen some proposals that might be sensible: it might be worth doing something at the hairpin and at Rascasse, because I don’t think it could make things worse. I’m less convinced about the idea of moving the Nouvelle Chicane. Having said that, for me this Grand Prix is something special and even if we continue with it the way it is, with Sunday’s result decided on Saturday afternoon, I will still love it.”