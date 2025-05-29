Lewis: “Our goal is to keep building momentum”

Montmeló 29 May 2025

Today marks Lewis Hamilton’s 19th Thursday in the Barcelona-Catalunya paddock ahead of a Spanish Grand Prix. “This circuit’s a staple on the calendar and I still really enjoy driving it,” he said. “It’s got a great rhythm, especially now they’ve removed the final chicane and gone back to the original layout.”

Progress in sight. The objective this weekend is to carry forward the positive trajectory from the last two races and qualifying in Monaco. “We’ve made real progress and we’re working hard to get the most out of what we’ve got. I’m not sure how the new rules around front wing flexing will shake things up, but our focus is on ourselves. We know the potential is there if we execute well.”

Blocking out the noise. Hamilton also discussed his relationship with race engineer Riccardo Adami: “We have a great relationship,” he said. “We’re on the same page about almost everything — especially our drive to win. That’s why all the noise out there doesn’t touch us. We know where we’re heading, and we’re aligned on how to get there.”