Programme completed

Montmelò 30 May 2025

Scuderia Ferrari HP got through all its planned programme over the two hours of free practice today, evaluating all three compounds supplied by Pirelli at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit, namely the C1, C2 and C3. The team worked on car set-up in race trim as well as preparing for qualifying. Charles Leclerc was fifth fastest in the second session, the quickest of the two, while Lewis Hamilton was eleventh. This evening, the team will study all the data ahead of more work tomorrow, starting at 12.30 CEST in the third and final free practice hour, concentrating mainly on qualifying, which takes place at 16.00 tomorrow.



FP1. Charles and Lewis started the day on Hard tyres, before switching to Softs, Hamilton stopping the clocks in 1’14”096 followed by Charles who set a time of 1’14”238. In the final part of the session both drivers took on a heavier fuel load to run in race trim. Lewis was on Hard tyres completing a total of 29 laps, while Charles was on Softs and did 31 laps, for a team total of 60.



FP2. In the session that began at 17.00 Charles and Lewis started on Medium tyres, completing eleven and ten laps respectively. They both then switched to the Soft compound, with which Leclerc got down to 1’13”260, the fifth fastest time, with Lewis securing 11th place on the time sheet in 1’13”533. For the final 20 minutes the team focused on long runs, taking on a heavier fuel load and running the Medium tyres used at the start of the hour. Charles then switched back to Softs as did his team-mate soon after. Leclerc completed 32 laps and Hamilton did 29 for a team total of 61.

Charles Leclerc #16

It’s very hot on track, which makes things a bit trickier, with the grip not being as good as we’d like it to be. However, it has been a more positive day than we had expected, there is more performance in the car and I hope we will unlock some more ahead of tomorrow’s qualifying.

There’s still quite a bit of work ahead of us, but we don’t seem to be too far off, so we will focus on a few key areas this evening to extract what we can.

Lewis Hamilton #44

It was a challenging day, not just for us but across the grid, with everyone seeming to experience confusing car behaviour and mixed performance. On our side, we made changes in FP2 that will give us a direction to work in overnight when we’ll focus on breaking down the data and making improvements ahead of tomorrow.