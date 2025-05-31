Free practice 3: Charles third, Lewis ninth
Montmeló 31 May 2025
The Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers ended the final free practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix setting the third and ninth fastest times at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit.
35 laps. Charles started work on the Soft tyres, while Lewis went with Mediums. The Monegasque set a time of 1’13”888, while the Englishman posted a 1’14”062. They then ran in race configuration before switching to new Softs to again go for a qualifying simulation with the track having evolved. Leclerc did a 1’13”130, to claim third place on the time sheet, while Hamilton, despite not getting the final sector quite right, lapped in 1’13”527. Charles did 18 laps, one more than his team-mate.