Spanish Grand Prix by Francesco Mortarino

Maranello 28 May 2025

Francesco Mortarino, born in 1978, is a talented Italian illustrator and comic book artist. Thanks to his background in advertising design, he has developed a distinctive and recognizable artistic style.

Since 2008, he has collaborated with prestigious Italian publishers such as Sergio Bonelli Editore, as well as international companies including IDW and Boom Studios for the U.S. market.

In 2022, he worked on a series dedicated to the Power Rangers, and he is currently working for Marvel on titles such as Avengers and Nyx.

Additionally, he collaborates with the Dungeons & Dragons franchise and works on some of the most beloved series from Sergio Bonelli Editore, including Nathan Never, Orfani, and Le Nuove Avventure a Colori di Martin Mystère.