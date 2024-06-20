Carlos Sainz arrived in the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit paddock sporting a new haircut and wearing a special cap to celebrate this being his home race. The Spaniard said he was keen to get out on track tomorrow: “This weekend I’m racing in front of my fans who even have their own grandstand,” he said. “I can feel their support and I hope to be able to have a great race for them on a track where I’ve always done well.”

Goals. Carlos and indeed the entire Scuderia Ferrari HP team have but a single goal for the weekend, to return to fighting it out at the front to the nearest thousandth of second in both qualifying and the race, after the lacklustre performance in Canada. “We have a clear idea of what we need to do to avoid a repeat of that poor showing and we are confident we can be back fighting at the front again,” added the Spaniard. “To succeed we will have to maximise the potential of the SF-24 right from the first practice session and get every little detail right, which is what makes the difference these days in Formula 1.”

Team Derby. Carlos also commented on tonight’s Euro 2024 match between Spain and Italy. “As a Spanish driver in an Italian team, tonight’s going to be fun watching the game with the rest of the team, as we have a team dinner. Of course, I’ll be cheering on my country and I’m confident that, unfortunately for the majority of my colleagues, my team will win and I’ll even make a prediction. It will be 2-1 with a late goal!