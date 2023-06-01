Carlos: “Racing at home puts me in a good mood”

Carlos Sainz is feeling the love in the Barcelona-Catalunya paddock, which is teeming with journalists and guests, supporting him and fellow countryman Fernando Alonso. Carlos commented on how special it is to race at home in the FIA press conference. “Waking up in my home country Spain, knowing a race awaits me, puts me in a good mood, because I feel the support from all the fans. They will be watching from the CS55 grandstand and knowing that the three thousand tickets available for it sold out in eight minutes makes me very happy. I’m also pleased to have noticed that, at the promotional events I’ve taken part in here so far, the majority of people attending are under 30, proving just how much our sport is going through a magic moment also here in Spain.”

Aims. Carlos also spoke about the upgrades that are being introduced at this race. “They are a step in the right direction, but they are just part of an ongoing development programme that doesn’t end here. The package will be evaluated on track here in Barcelona and it’s part of a new direction the team has decided to go in with the SF-23,” said the Spaniard. “Thanks therefore go to everyone who has been working night and day back in the factory in Maranello. Having said that, we are still realistic, aware that we can’t expect a reversal of the pecking order on track in the space of just one race. However, we do expect to have a more consistent car in terms of performance, which will allow us to better exploit its full potential. I can’t wait to get out on track tomorrow.”