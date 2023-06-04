Race recap: Carlos fifth, Charles eleventh

Cloudy skies, dry track for the start of the Grand Prix. Temperature: air 23°, track 34°. Carlos Sainz starts from the second spot on the grid on the front row. After problems in qualifying, Charles Leclerc starts from the pit lane.

Start. Carlos maintains second place, while Charles is 19th at the end of the opening lap after Lando Norris has to pit with a damaged front wing.

Lap 3. Charles passes Logan Sargeant for 18th. Not long after, Valtteri Bottas pits and the Monegasque is 17th.

Lap 14. Sainz pits for Medium tyres and rejoins eighth ahead of Charles.

Lap 15. Leclerc pits for Soft tyres.

Lap 19. Carlos passes Pierre Gasly for sixth.

Lap 25. Lewis Hamilton pits for a tyre change and Sainz moves up to fourth. On the next lap, George Russell comes in and the Spaniard is third.

Half distance. Carlos is third behind Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. Charles is 13th.

Lap 35. Russell passes Carlos at the end of the main straight so the Spaniard is fourth.

Lap 37. Lance Stroll and Guanyu Zhou put and Leclerc is ninth.

Lap 39. Oscar Piastri and Gasly pit. Charles is seventh.

Lap 42. Carlos pits for Hards and rejoins sixth. Charles also takes on a new set of Hards and is 14th.

Lap 44. Nico Hulkenberg changes tyres, Charles is up to 13th. Fernando Alonso pits so Sainz is fifth.

Lap 47. Sergio Perez pits so Carlos is fourth. But four laps later, the Mexican passes the Spaniard who is now fifth. Charles is 12th.

Finish. No changes among the top ten. Carlos finishes his home race in fifth place, while Charles crosses the line in 11th place, but inherits tenth as Yuki Tsunoda gets a penalty for forcing Guanyu Zhou off the track.