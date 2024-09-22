Race recap: Charles fifth, Carlos seventh

It’s time for the Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. Air temperature is 30 degrees, the track is at 37. Both Ferraris line up on Medium tyres.

Start. Charles is ninth on the grid and moves up to eighth behind Fernando Alonso, but Carlos drops from tenth to twelfth behind Yuki Tsunoda.

Lap 14. Carlos pits for Hard tyres and rejoins 18th.

Lap 17. Carlos passes Valtteri Bottas, while Lewis Hamilton pits, promoting Charles to seventh.

Lap 19. Sainz passes Guanyu Zhou and is up to 17th.

Giro 22. Sainz passes Lance Stroll for 16th.

Lap 26. Alonso pits for his tyre stop and Charles is now sixth, while Carlos is 12th, having also passed Kevin Magnussen.

Lap 28. George Russell pits for tyres. Charles is fifth.

Giro 29. Leclerc passes Nico Hulkenberg for fourth and when Sergio Perez pits, Sainz is up to tenth.

Lap 30. Now Max Verstappen pits, rejoining behind Charles who is now third, but on new Hards, the Dutchman retakes the position. Carlos is eighth.

Lap 33. Sainz moves up to seventh when Tsunoda pits.

Lap 36. Charles pits for Hards and rejoins eighth ahead of Hulkenberg.

Lap 41. Leclerc passes Alonso for seventh.

Lap 43. The Ferraris switch places, Charles is sixth and sets off in pursuit of Hamilton. Carlos is seventh.

Lap 52. Charles passes Hamilton for fifth.

Finish. It ends like this, with Leclerc fifth and Sainz seventh, the team having executed the race very well, but the problem was yesterday’s qualifying.