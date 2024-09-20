Free practice 2: Charles and Carlos second and third

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were second and third fastest respectively for Scuderia Ferrari HP in the second free practice session for the Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay circuit.

55 laps. Charles and Carlos went out on Medium tyres setting times of 1’31”665 and 1’31”930 respectively. They then switched to the Soft compound, Leclerc going second quickest in 1’30”785 and Carlos posting the third best time of 1’31”356. With half the session remaining they both went back to the Medium tyres used at the start, taking on a heavier fuel load to run in race trim. Leclerc did 28 laps and Sainz did 27.