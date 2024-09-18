Singapore Grand Prix 2024 by Claudia Ianniciello

Claudia Ianniciello is an Italian illustrator. She currently works as a freelance artist for Green Ronin on role-playing games and as a cover artist for Titan Comics, A Wave Blue World, Zenescope, Valiant Entertainment, Heavy Metal, Tiwi, The Bookish Box, Editions Du Chat Noir, Atlantis Studio, Upper Deck.

Since 2017, she has started her career as a teacher in various Italian comics and design schools. She is currently a member of the faculty of The Sign Academy in Florence and Acca Academy in Rome. Since 2020, she has been involved in the Moleste collective, an organisation dedicated to achieving gender equality in the comics industry.