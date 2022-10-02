Race recap: Charles second, Carlos third

Damp track, but no rain. Everyone starts on intermediates.

Temperatures: air and track 27°. Humidity 84%. Crowd over the weekend 302.000

Start. At the start, Sergio Perez gets ahead of Charles, while Carlos overtakes Lewis Hamilton.

Lap 8. Nicholas Latifi and Guanyu Zhou collide and the Chinese drivers stops on track, bringing out the Safety Car.

Lap 11. Restart. Charles and Carlos are second and third.

Lap 21. Fernando Alonso stops on track. Virtual Safety Car.

Lap 26. Alex Albon crashes into the barriers at turn 8 and brakes the front wing. Virtual Safety Car.

Lap 29. The Virtual Safety Car has only just ended, but once again the race is neutralised as Esteban Ocon has a problem and parks at turn 13.

Lap 35. Charles pits for Medium tyres and overshoots his mark, hence a slow 5.3s stop.

Lap 36. Carlos also pits for Mediums: 3.5 and rejoins fourth. At this point, Yuki Tsunoda ends up in the barriers at Turn 10. Safety Car. Lando Norris pits but Carlos passes him to go third again.

Lap 43. The race resumes and Charles and Perez duel almost to the end. Perez crosses the line ahead of Charles and Carlos.

The finish. That’s the order at the flag, but Perez is under investigation for a possible Safety Car infringement.