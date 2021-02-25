The many challenges facing Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow in the current and coming seasons requires absolute focus on the technical and racing priorities with the definition of very clear roles and responsibilities.

Reporting to Team Principal and Managing Director of Scuderia Ferrari, Mattia Binotto for the technical area will be: Enrico Cardile (Chassis), Enrico Gualtieri (Power Unit), Laurent Mekies (Racing) and Gianmaria Fulgenzi (Supply Chain).

With the aim of being more effective and efficient in the pursuit of maximum performance, the Chassis Department will be reorganised into four main areas:

Vehicle Concept (David Sanchez)

Chassis Performance Engineering (Enrico Cardile)

Chassis Project Engineering (Fabio Montecchi)

Vehicle Operations (Diego Ioverno)

To this end, race track engineering activity will be integrated in the Chassis Performance Engineering department.

Furthermore, with a view to maximising business opportunities, the Scuderia Ferrari Commercial, Marketing and Events department will be part of the Brand Diversification Area, led by Nicola Boari.