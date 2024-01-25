Scuderia Ferrari and Charles Leclerc moving forward together

Scuderia Ferrari is pleased to announce that it has extended its contract with Charles Leclerc who therefore will continue to drive for the Italian team in the Formula 1 World Championship beyond the 2024 season.
A product of the Academy. Charles' association with the Maranello marque goes back to before his time in Formula 1, as he joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2016. After a dominant performance in the 2017 Formula 2 championship, the Monegasque then spent a year learning his trade at Sauber before first racing with the Scuderia in 2019. That year he became the youngest driver in the Scuderia's history to win a Grand Prix, with a victory at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit, a feat he repeated one week later in Monza in front of an ecstatic crowd. In 2022, he won a further three Grands Prix on his way to finishing second in the Drivers' standings. Known for his exceptional abilities over a qualifying lap, at just 26 years of age, he is already second in the list of drivers who have secured pole position at the wheel of a Ferrari, equal on 23 with Niki Lauda, with only the legendary Michael Schumacher ahead on 58. During his time with the Scuderia, he has taken part in 103 races, finished on the podium 30 times, set seven fastest race laps and scored 1035 points.
Charles’ bond to the Scuderia goes beyond that of just a driver and a team, as he has been part of the Ferrari family for eight years now, dating back to a time before he first sported the Prancing Horse emblem on his race suit. His values and those of our team are intertwined and so it was natural for us to be in agreement on extending our collaboration. We know him for his incessant desire to push himself to the limit and we appreciate his extraordinary abilities when it comes to fighting and overtaking in a race. We are determined to give Charles a winning car and I know that his determination and commitment are elements that can make the difference in helping us reach our goals
Fred Vasseur
Team Principal
I’m very pleased to know that I will be wearing the Scuderia Ferrari race suit for several more seasons to come. To race for this team has been my dream since I was three years old: I used to watch the Monaco Grand Prix from the window of a friend’s apartment at Ste. Devote corner and I would always look out for the red cars. This team is my second family ever since I joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2016 and we have achieved a lot together, fighting through thick and thin over the past five years. However, I believe the best is yet to come and I can’t wait for this season to start, to make further progress and be competitive at every race. My dream remains that of winning the World Championship with Ferrari and I’m sure that in the years ahead, we will enjoy great times together and make our fans happy.
Charles Leclerc
Driver car #16