Race recap: Charles third, Lewis seventh

Jeddah 20 April 2025

It’s time for the fifth round of the world championship, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche circuit. Charles Leclerc lines up fourth on the grid, with Lewis Hamilton on the seventh spot. Night has fallen on the city on the shores of the Red Sea. Air temperature is 28 degrees, the track is at 37.

Start. Charles keeps fourth place and Lewis passes Carlos Sainz to go sixth behind Andrea Kimi Antonelli. The Safety Car comes out because of a collision between Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda.

Lap 3. No change of position after the restart.

Lap 12. Lando Norris passes Hamilton for sixth place, but the Ferrari driver fights back and is back ahead of the McLaren at turn 1, so they are still sixth and seventh.

Lap 13. The same moves from the previous lap are repeated.

Lap 15. Norris passes Hamilton who drops to seventh.

Lap 19. Oscar Piastri and Antonelli pit for Hard tyres. Charles is third, Lewis is fifth.

Lap 20. Russell also changes tyres. Charles and Lewis are second and fourth.

Lap 21. Now Verstappen pits, so Charles lead with Lewis fourth having overtaking Piastri.

Lap 23. Lewis pits for Hard tyres and rejoins eighth.

Lap 29. Leclerc finally pits for Hard tyres, the stop taking just two seconds dead, and he rejoins fifth.

Lap 34. Norris pits for Mediums, having started on the Hards. Charles is fourth.

Lap 36. Isack Hadjar pits: Lewis is up to seventh.

Lap 38. Charles attacks Russell and takes third place.

Finish. Over the last few laps, Norris closes on Charles but the Monegasque controls the situation to record his first podium finish of the season.