Charles from the second row, Lewis from the fourth

Jeddah 19 April 2025

The first night on which things get serious at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with qualifying for tomorrow’s 50 lap race that starts at 20 (19 CEST) tomorrow, saw Scuderia Ferrari HP get both its drivers into the final Q3 phase. Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton gave it their best shot on their only flying lap, the results of which reflected the performance level so far this weekend. The Monegasque will start in fourth spot on row 2, while the Englishman is two rows further back in seventh place. It could be quite an open race as there are four teams represented in the top four grid positions. Behind Oscar Piastri’s McLaren, the gaps are pretty close which is why preparing for the race down to the smallest detail is on the team’s agenda for tonight, to try and bring home as many points as possible with both cars. Lewis will be looking for a good start to get the jump on Carlos Sainz in the Williams to then set off in pursuit of the front runners.

From Q1 to Q3. As expected, qualifying was very close right from the start, so that both Charles and Lewis had to resort to a second set of Softs to ensure they got to Q2. The new tyre was essential for Hamilton, although it became clear that Leclerc was definitely through by the time he had completed the first sector, so he was able to save the tyres for the next part. Here too, both drivers resorted to two sets of new Softs to make the cut to Q3. The two SF-25s went out in Q3 on used tyres, but the session was immediately red flagged after Lando Norris crashed into the barriers. At this stage, Oscar Piastri was the only driver to have crossed the line. Charles and Lewis then fitted their last sets of new Softs and left the garage for just one flying lap, with the Monegasque posting a 1’27”670 to secure fourth place, while Hamilton stopped the clocks in 1’28”201, which put him seventh on the time sheet.





Charles Leclerc #16

I’m not pleased with P4. I am satisfied with my driving and I have understood how to maximise the car’s potential, but unfortunately, this is the most we can extract from it at the moment. We just don’t have enough grip to carry the kind of speed our competitors are carrying through certain corners, and we have to analyse that.

I don’t expect any miracles tomorrow, but if we have a good start, a podium could be on the cards. I will give it everything to make that happen.



Lewis Hamilton #44

Considering how tough practice was, that was a decent recovery in quali. Obviously not where we want to be, but the car felt better out there, so we’re moving in the right direction.

My lap in Q3 wasn’t great, but you can overtake here, so the goal’s to fight through and make up ground tomorrow.





Fred Vasseur Team Principal

We cannot be happy overall considering the gap to pole position. However we have Charles starting from the second row and Lewis in seventh place so it will be interesting to see how the race pace will be with both our cars. No one did a proper long stint yesterday but since the beginning of the season we have performed better over a long run than on a qualifying lap.

We have to maximise what we have at the moment and we will fight to collect another good points tally, being ready to take every opportunity that the race might present. One can overtake at this track, so tonight we will be preparing for every possible scenario.