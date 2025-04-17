Lewis: “This is one of my favourite tracks”

Jeddah 17 April 2025

Lewis Hamilton was all smiles on arrival at the Jeddah Corniche paddock, looking ahead to a weekend focused on consolidating the progress made in Bahrain and pushing for an even better result. “I like this track a lot,” he said. “It’s one of my favourites because it’s technical but also very fast. It’s definitely demanding, and the first time you go out, you’re struck by how quickly you’re heading into some of the corners. It’s a physically challenging circuit.”

The work goes on. While this triple-header has been taking place, the team hasn’t stopped working to improve—both at the track and back in Maranello. “I do miss being at the factory and seeing everyone,” said Lewis. “But nothing beats driving the real car. I’d race every weekend if I could. We’ve been flat out with five races in six weeks, so it'll be good to touch base with the team in Maranello again – it’s been a while. For now though, I’m just excited to get back in the car tomorrow and see what we can do this weekend.”