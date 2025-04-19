Free practice 3: Charles fifth, Lewis 12th

Jeddah 19 April 2025

Scuderia Ferrari HP drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and 12threspectively in the third free practice session for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche circuit.

41 laps. Lewis and Charles waited a few minutes before venturing out on track in a session that is not particularly relevant given the high temperatures at this time of day. They started on new Soft tyres, with Leclerc and Hamilton lapping in 1’30”367 and 1’30”408 respectively before improving to 1’28”860 and 1’29”188. They stayed out bringing their times down further with Charles stopping the clocks in 1’28”718 and Lewis posting a 1’29”188. For the final 15 minutes, the SF-25s were fitted with new Softs, the Monegasque recording a time of 1’28”372 and his team-mate doing a 1’27”780. Leclerc completed 21 laps, Hamilton did 20.