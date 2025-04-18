Free practice 2: Charles fourth, Lewis 13th

Jeddah 18 April 2025

Fourth and thirteenth times for Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton in the second free practice session for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche circuit.

45 laps. As in the first session, once again the Scuderia Ferrari HP duo started on new Medium tyres. Charles began with a good 1’29”477, while Lewis went from 1’31”353 to 1’29”949. Leclerc went for another run, getting down to 1’29”002. The pair then pitted for Soft tyres with which the Englishman lapped in 1’29”371, while his team-mate posted a 1’28”749. Once again, towards the end of the session, both SF-25s were fuelled up to run in race trim on the Mediums from earlier in the session. However, they were only able to complete two laps before the session was red flagged after Yuki Tsunoda crashed. Once the light was green again there was just time to go out to do a practice start on the grid. Charles completed 22 laps, Lewis did 23.