Free practice 1: Charles third, Lewis eighth

Jeddah 18 April 2025

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were third and eighth fastest respectively for Scuderia Ferrari HP in the first free practice session for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche circuit.

55 laps. Charles and Lewis went out initially on Medium tyres setting times of 1’30”810 and 1’31”521, before improving to 1’30”592 and 1’30”674. After switching to the Softs, Leclerc posted a 1’29”780 and Hamilton a 1’30”184. The Monegasque stopped the clocks in 1’29”309 on his second run, while the Englishman went from 1’29”914 to 1’29”815. Towards the end of the session, both drivers switched to the Mediums from the start of the hour and took on a heavier fuel load to run in race configuration. Charles completed 28 laps, Lewis did 27.