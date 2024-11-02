A dry Sprint followed by a downpour. Qualifying postponed to tomorrow

For the sixth time in the history of the Formula 1 World Championship, the qualifying session could not be run as planned. Rain hit Interlagos in the early afternoon, with the track too wet for several hours before the lack of visibility as darkness approached ended any chance of the cars going out on track. It meant that the Race Director had no option but to postpone the session until tomorrow. It’s a scenario that already occurred in Japan in 2004, 2010 and 2019, in Australia in 2013 and in the United States in 2015. Thankfully, today, was not a complete washout for the thousands of fans in the grandstands at the Jose Carlo Pace circuit, because the Sprint race was able to go ahead as planned. Scuderia Ferrari HP picked up ten points, courtesy of a third place for Charles Leclerc and a fifth for Carlos Sainz.

Sprint race. The 100 kilometre race did not produce much change in the order compared to the grid positions. The McLaren pair took off in the lead, ahead of a DRS train of cars, before they switched Oscar Piastri’s and Lando Norris’ positions with three laps remaining. Charles had a normal start and was third for most of the race until a mistake at turn 1 allowed Max Verstappen to close and pass him on lap 18. The Monegasque therefore crossed the finish line in fourth place, ahead of Carlos. However, after the race, Verstappen was given a 5 second penalty for a Virtual Safety Car-related penalty on the final lap, which promoted Charles back to third. The team thus collected 10 points, the second best score behind McLaren on 15.

Weather. The plan is to try and hold qualifying tomorrow morning, even if there is still a chance of rain. The Grand Prix is due to start, as normal at 14.00 local (18.00 CET) over a distance of 71 laps.



