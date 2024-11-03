Race recap: Charles fifth, Carlos in the barriers

Just over three hours on from the end of qualifying, it’s time for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at the Jose Carlos Pace circuit in Interlagos. Charles is sixth on the grid, while Carlos starts from pit lane, as he has a new Power Unit and gearbox following his qualifying crash.

Formation lap. Lance Stroll gets stuck in the gravel, so the start is aborted.

Start. Charles gets ahead of Liam Lawson off the line and is fifth. Carlos is 17th and after a couple of laps he is up to 15th.

Lap 12. Carlos passes Valtteri Bottas for 14th. Max Verstappen is closing on Charles.

Lap 19. Sainz passes Lewis Hamilton for 13th.

Lap 23. Carlos makes a mistake in sector 2 and is passed by Hamilton and Oliver Bearman.

Lap 25. Charles pits for a new set of Intermediates and rejoins 13th.

Lap 28. Nico Hulkenberg stops on track: Virtual Safety Car. Carlos pits for a new set of Intermediates.

Lap 30. The Ferrari duo of Leclerc and Sainz are seventh and thirteenth respectively.

Lap 32. Under the Safety Car, Franco Colapinto crashes into the barriers and the race is red flagged.

Restart. After 24 minutes, the race restarts behind the Safety Car, with Charles seventh and Carlos 13th, all cars on Intermediate tyres. Leclerc passes Yuki Tsunoda while Lando Norris makes a mistake and is ahead of the Monegasque. Carlos is 14th, passed by Sergio Perez.

Lap 36. Carlos passes Bottas for 13th.

Lap 40. Sainz crashes into the barriers at turn 8 having touched the white line and his race is over.

Lap 43. The race resumes and Charles passes George Russell and Norris who runs wide, rejoining seventh.

Giro 46. Russell takes the place back from Charles who is fifth again.

Finish. Tension is high all the way to the end with many great battles, although the positions remain unchanged. Charles finishes fifth and Scuderia Ferrari HP emerge from a far from easy Brazilian weekend, losing just seven points to McLaren in the Constructors’ classification.