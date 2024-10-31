Carlos: “Proud of what we have done so far”

Carlos Sainz strolled into the Interlagos paddock clearly still on a high after his great race in Mexico City. “I really wanted one more win before leaving the team and doing it in Mexico, in front of all my family, made the day unforgettable,” he said. “That evening, we all went out for dinner together and celebrated until 2 in the morning. We really needed that!”

Motivating. Carlos explained further: “the win wasn’t so much a relief, more it was further motivation to do well,” he said. “So, if another opportunity comes along, we will do everything to seize it to help the team in its pursuit of the Constructors’ title.” Carlos does not feel the team is favourite for this weekend. “I think this track will suit our competitors better, starting with McLaren, but we have to aim to be in the fight. That way we can fight for a place in the top five, or maybe the podium and even the win, if the others don’t do everything perfectly. For sure it will be vital to make the most of the only hour of free practice we have this weekend.”

Pride. In his meeting with the press, Carlos was then asked how he was approaching his departure from Scuderia Ferrari HP at the end of this season. “For now, I don’t want to think about the fact I will no longer be with this team at the end of the year, but looking back, I have to be proud of what we have achieved together. We have improved the car year after year and even this season, we have managed to fix its weak points, bringing the car to a level of competitiveness never achieved before.”