Carlos: “I’ve got good memories from here in Interlagos”

Carlos Sainz is always happy to find himself back in Interlagos, as he explained in the FIA press conference for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. “It was here that I got my first Formula 1 podium so this circuit will always have a special place in my heart.”

Sprint. On the topic of it being the sixth and last Sprint weekend of the season, Carlos had this to say: “I think six weekends run to this formula is the right number. But we should think about whether it’s worth changing something to make it more interesting, because at the moment, too often, Saturday reveals what one can expect on Sunday, because basically the Sprint corresponds to the first stint of the actual Grand Prix.”

Expectations. Carlos is reasonably confident about the coming weekend. “Because it’s a Sprint, it will be vital to do a good job on car balance in the only free practice session we have. If we can do that then I think we have a good chance, otherwise, it could be a struggle. I believe we have prepared well back at the factory and now it’s up to us to go out on track and do our best.”