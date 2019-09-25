Russian Grand Prix 2019 by Antonio Fuso

Concept

Sochi’s snowy hillsides turn flaming red as the Prancing Horse lights up the track and makes its way towards the finish line. Written in Cyrillic, the words Sochi (Со́чи) and Russia (Россия) are seen in black, while the name of the city also appears in the dialect language Adyghe (Шəэчa) written in white.

Bio



Antonio Fuso is a graphic designer, illustrator and comic artist from Rome, Italy. His collaborations include Marvel Comics, DC Comics, IDW Publishing, Image Comics, BOOM! Studios, 2000AD, Sergio Bonelli Editore, Hasbro. He has worked on icons such as G.I. Joe and Punisher and he's the author of the comic adaptation of Drive, the novel that inspired the Ryan Gosling movie. He's currently working on the comic series Wyrd, by Dark Horse Comics. He is a member and co-founder of the Skeleton Monster collective.