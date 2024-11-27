To Lusail for the last Sprint weekend of the season

A few days on from the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Scuderia Ferrari HP and the other Formula 1 teams have made the 13,000 kilometre journey to the Persian Gulf, specifically to Qatar for this weekend’s penultimate race of the season, the final Sprint event of the year.



The track. The Lusail International Circuit boasts one of the most modern paddocks in the world, following its rebuild in 2023, although the track itself, initially conceived for motorcycle racing, retains the original layout. In fact, the inaugural event was the 2004 MotoGP, 17 years before the first Formula 1 race was held in Qatar. One can tell it was originally designed for two-wheeled racing by looking at the fast and flowing sequences of corners, which offer the motorcycle racers a variety of lines and overtaking opportunities. The same cannot be said for Formula 1, as this layout is an invitation to push flat out, thus reducing the number of opportunities to pass to just two points on the track. The lap begins with a long main straight leading to the first right hand corner, where risking an overtaking move is on the cards. The drivers keep running at high speed through the left-right sequence at turns 2 and 3, followed by two right handers leading into the turn 6 hairpin, another overtaking opportunity. The middle sector features more high speed corners leading to the final part which features a further three fast right handers, before turn 16 after which comes the start-finish straight where the DRS can be used.



Weather. Conditions in last year’s race were almost impossible due to extremely hot weather. However, this year’s race takes place two months later which suggests that conditions could be much more suitable. The desert climate means that, rather than rain, it’s wind and sand that can cause problems, given that sandstorms are quite common here.



Strategy and tyres. Tyre strategy is definitely difficult to manage at the Lusail circuit. Last year, the FIA were obliged to make it compulsory for the teams to pit every 18 laps because of excessive tyre wear, but that is not expected to be the case this time. Nevertheless, with overtaking being so difficult, a two-stop strategy might work, mixing it up with the compounds in an effort to make up places by undercutting or overcutting other cars.



Programme. The Qatar Grand Prix involves the additional stress of having just one free practice session on Friday from 16.30 (14.30 CET) before tackling Sprint Qualifying at 20.30 (18.30 CET). On Saturday, the 100 kilometre Sprint gets underway at 17 (15 CET) followed by qualifying for the main event, the Grand Prix at 21 (19 CET). The 57 lap, 308.611 kilometre race starts on Sunday at 19 (17 CET).





Fred Vasseur

Team Principal Scuderia Ferrari HP

The second race in this final triple-header of the season see us go from the cold of the desert around Las Vegas, where we reduced the gap to McLaren in the championship to 24 points, to the much warmer climate of Lusail. Apart from the change in temperature, the tracks themselves could not be more different, as we go from one with right angle turns and long straights to now race on a track with many high speed corners, which on paper doesn’t play to our strengths. The Qatar GP is the last Sprint weekend of the year which, as always means the work the teams carry out back at base takes on greater importance than usual, as there is only one free practice session. There are 59 points up for grabs, but this isn’t the time to start doing the maths. All we can do is execute everything perfectly to ensure that Charles and Carlos can squeeze every last drop of performance out of the SF-24. We have seen, especially in recent races, that Formula 1 as a whole is operating at a very high level right now, with the slightest detail often making the difference, turning the accepted status quo on its head. It’s time for one last push over these next two weekends and our drivers, engineers and everyone in the team, both at the track and in Maranello are ready to give it our best shot!