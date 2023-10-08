Race recap: Charles fifth. Carlos unable to start

Scuderia Ferrari is in difficulty even before the start because a problem with his car’s fuel system means that Carlos Sainz will not start the race. Charles Leclerc lines up as planned in fifth place. Air temperature is 32 degrees, the track is 34.

Start. At the first corner, the two Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell collide and Charles therefore moves up to fourth place, but is passed by Oscar Piastri. Safety Car.

Lap 4. The race resumes, Charles is still fourth.

Lap 12. Charles pits for a set of Medium tyres and rejoins 15th.

Lap 19. Lando Norris passes Charles, who is seventh after the first run of pit stops, but ahead of him Valtteri Bottas and Lance Stroll are out of sequence, having pitted during the first Safety Car.

Lap 22. Bottas and Stroll pit, Charles is up to fifth.

Lap 25. Leclerc pits again for a set of new Hard tyres. After a 2.3 second stop, he rejoins in 14th place.

Lap 31. Leclerc passes Stroll for tenth.

Lap 33. The Monegasque passes Bottas and Alonso to go sixth after Guanyu Zhou pits.

Lap 44. Charles pits for a set of new Mediums and rejoins seventh.

Lap 50. When all the drivers have made their final stops, Charles is fifth behind Russell.

Finish. The order is unchanged and Charles picks up ten points for fifth place.