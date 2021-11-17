Qatar Grand Prix 2021 by Paolo Barbieri

Bio

Paolo Barbieri (Mantova 1971) has worked as an illustrator with the most important publishing houses (both in Italy and in the rest of the world), illustrating covers of books by authors like Michael Crichton, Ursula K. Le Guin, George RR Martin, Umberto Eco, Marion Zimmer Bradley, Alberto Angela, Wilbur Smith and many more. After the first illustrated books he started exploring on his own and with great success several legendary archetypes: Greek mythology (Favole degli Dei, 2011), the Apocalypses (L’Apocalisse illustrata da Paolo Barbieri, 2013) and traditional fairy tales (Fiabe Immortali, 2014). His most recent works are illustrated books by Lo Scarabeo: Zodiac (2016), Fantasy Cats (2017), Unicorns (2018), Stardragons (2019), NightFairies (2020) and the Dante’s Inferno (L’Inferno di Dante illustrato da Paolo Barbieri - 2021) published by Sergio Bonelli Editore. Paolo Barbieri is also the author of the Lucca Comics and Games 2021 main poster.

