On track at Fiorano with three drivers

Scuderia Ferrari takes to the track for the very first time in 2022 this week at the Fiorano circuit. However, this is not a surprise debut for this year’s world championship challenger, which goes by the project code number 674 and will break cover in a few weeks time, on 17th February to be precise. Instead, this is something that has become a bit of a tradition by now, with drivers, engineers and mechanics all getting back into the swing of a Grand Prix, with a four day track session starting tomorrow at Ferrari’s own track. Taking part, at the wheel of last year’s SF21 will be the Scuderia’s two race drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz and test driver Robert Shwartzman.

Charles and Carlos. Charles will be on track on Wednesday, followed by Carlos the next day. It will be an opportunity for them to meet up with the team once again, go through all the procedures and drive a Formula 1 car. The last time both drivers got behind the wheel was at the Yas Marina test, the week following the final race of last season. On that occasion, they drove a mule car fitted with the 18-inch wheels to prepare for 2022.

Robert. Starting and rounding off proceedings will be the Scuderia’s new test driver, Robert Shwartzman. The Russian, born in 1999 and runner-up in last year’s Formula 2 championship will thus have his first outing in his new role. It’s a return to an F1 cockpit 42 days on from his last drive at Abu Dhabi, when he completed 73 laps of the Yas Marina track at the wheel of the SF21.