Race recap: Charles second, Lewis fifth

Monte Carlo 25 May 2025

It’s time for the Monaco Grand Prix, the eighth round of the season. Charles is second on the grid with Lewis seventh. The air is at 22 degrees, the track at 45.

Start. Charles and Lewis maintain their positions, while Gabriel Bortoleto crashes at the Portier corner, triggering a Virtual Safety Car, because of a debris and damage to the barrier.

Giro 5. The race resumes.

Giro 14. Isack Hadjar makes his first pit stop for Soft tyres. Lewis moves up to sixth.

Lap 15. Fernando Alonso makes his first stop. Hamilton is fifth.

Lap 17. With a clear track ahead of him, Lewis pushes to try and overcut some of the cars ahead of him and then makes his first stop, rejoining fifth.

Lap 18. Lando Norris pits and rejoins fourth. Charles leads.

Lap 19. Oscar Piastri now pits, he is fourth behind Charles, Max Verstappen e Norris.

Lap 22. Charles pits, rejoining third behind Norris.

Lap 28. Verstappen pits. Charles is second, Lewis fifth.

Lap 48. A second stop for Piastri who comes out ahead of Lewis in fourth place. Next lap, Charles pits for Mediums and rejoins third.

Lap 50. Norris makes his second stop and rejoins second ahead of Charles.

Lap 57. Now Lewis makes his second stop, taking on Medium tyres and rejoins still in fifth.

Lap 77. Verstappen makes his second stop so Charles is up to second.

Chequered flag. There are no more changes: Norris wins from Charles, Piastri, Verstappen and Hamilton.