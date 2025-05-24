Quali recap: Charles second, Lewis fourth

Monte Carlo 24 May 2025

Scuderia Ferrari HP is set to tackle the most important qualifying session of the season at the Monaco Grand Prix. Air temperature is 21 degrees, the track is at 41.

Q1. Charles and Lewis set off on new Soft tyres and enough fuel to string together a few laps. The Monegasque’s first attempt is a 1’13”063 and Hamilton posts a 1’13”687. Charles then puts in laps in 1’12”091, 1’11”752 and 1’11”229, to go fastest. Lewis laps in 1’12”336 and 1’12”035, before pitting for a new set of Softs to record a time of 1’11”575, with both drivers going through to Q2.

Q2. Charles and Lewis leave the garage on Medium tyres. The Monegasque posts a time of 1’11”314, while the Englishman laps in 1’12”123. Then there’s a red flag as George Russell stops in the tunnel, apparently with an electrical problem. For the restart, both SF-25s are on Soft tyres and both Leclerc and Hamilton make the cut to Q3 in 1’10”581 and 1’10”883 respectively.

Q3. Charles goes out on new Soft tyres, while Lewis opts for a used set of the same compound. Charles laps in 1’10”653, Lewis in 1’10”986. They both fit new Softs for the second attempt: Leclerc manages an incredible 1’10”063, which puts him on the front row alongside Lando Norris. Lewis also improves to 1’10”382, which will see him line up on the second row of the grid in fourth place.